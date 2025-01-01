This passenger ship emoji depicts a cruise ship meant for travel and tourism. Depicted in different ways—sometimes just the front of the boat, sometimes the whole boat, and sometimes with water—the passenger ship emoji communicates that you’re ready for, or are about to, go on a voyage.
