The speedboat emoji is one of the many marine vehicle emojis. It is smaller than many of the others, but is just as mighty! These guys are often used in lakes or small bodies of water, and are ideal for water sports like tubing or waterskiing.

Keywords: boat, speedboat

Codepoints: 1F6A4

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )