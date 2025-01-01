Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Transportation
    3. »
  3. Helicopter
YayText!

Helicopter

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a helicopter! The helicopter emoji shows a helicopter with a rounded windshield, a propeller, and a tail rotor. The color and style of the helicopter emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about aviation, flying, rescue helicopters, and helicopter tours. This method of transportation is very scenic because of the large windshield allowing you to see the earth below you. Use this emoji when talking about helicopters, flying, and going very high into the sky. Example: Dan is going to take us up on his 🚁 to get some aerial images.

Keywords: helicopter, vehicle
Codepoints: 1F681
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🛺 auto rickshaw
    An auto-rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It’s a passenger vehicle that is very prevalent in countries like India.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🛩️ small airplane
    Is that a personal plane? Wow, you like to travel in style. The small airplane emoji can represent a private jet, or personal plane that can only hold a small number of people. Some people like to fly these on the weekends as a hobby.
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🛸 flying saucer
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, no- it’s a flying saucer! Potentially evidence of extraterrestrial life, flying saucer emojis can be used in any conspiratorial conversation about UFOs.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🛬 airplane arrival
    Coming in for a landing! Are you arriving home from your travels? Is someone special arriving at the airport to visit you? The airplane landing can show all that and more.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🚜 tractor
    Old McDonald must have had a big yellow tractor on his farm. This powerful and ridiculously slow vehicle is used on farms, agriculture fields and construction sites. They are strong and can get a lot of work done but you can’t rush these machines ; they are very slow.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText