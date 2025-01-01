It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a helicopter! The helicopter emoji shows a helicopter with a rounded windshield, a propeller, and a tail rotor. The color and style of the helicopter emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about aviation, flying, rescue helicopters, and helicopter tours. This method of transportation is very scenic because of the large windshield allowing you to see the earth below you. Use this emoji when talking about helicopters, flying, and going very high into the sky. Example: Dan is going to take us up on his 🚁 to get some aerial images.

Copy

Keywords: helicopter, vehicle

Codepoints: 1F681

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )