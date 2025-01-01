Private planes are mini planes that provide a small space for air travel and a lot of privacy. The small airplane emoji shows a small plane, representing a private jet or other personal aircraft with two wings, windows, and two engines. This emoji is often used when talking about travel, private jets, wealth, luxury, jet setters, personal planes, and anything else related to aviation.

Example: Dan is letting us use his 🛩 this weekend for our girls trip.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F6E9 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )