Private planes are mini planes that provide a small space for air travel and a lot of privacy. The small airplane emoji shows a small plane, representing a private jet or other personal aircraft with two wings, windows, and two engines. This emoji is often used when talking about travel, private jets, wealth, luxury, jet setters, personal planes, and anything else related to aviation.
Example: Dan is letting us use his 🛩 this weekend for our girls trip.
