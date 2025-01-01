Home

Flying saucer

Whether pictured with a beam below or not, the flying saucer emoji shows a UFO type aircraft that is perfect for any discussion about the supernatural or aliens. The flying saucer may be an unexplained aerial phenomenon, but it’s a great addition to space-related messaging.

Keywords: flying saucer, ufo
Codepoints: 1F6F8
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
Related emoji

  • 🛬 airplane arrival
    Coming in for a landing! Are you arriving home from your travels? Is someone special arriving at the airport to visit you? The airplane landing can show all that and more.
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🚜 tractor
    Old McDonald must have had a big yellow tractor on his farm. This powerful and ridiculously slow vehicle is used on farms, agriculture fields and construction sites. They are strong and can get a lot of work done but you can’t rush these machines ; they are very slow.
  • 🚁 helicopter
    Fire up the chopper! A helicopter takes you up into the sky and is a very scenic form of transportation. Use this emoji when talking about aviation, rescue missions, and helicopter tours.
  • 🛩️ small airplane
    Is that a personal plane? Wow, you like to travel in style. The small airplane emoji can represent a private jet, or personal plane that can only hold a small number of people. Some people like to fly these on the weekends as a hobby.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🏙️ cityscape
    Heading out on the town? Traveling to a big city? Cityscapes are beautiful and iconic.
  • 🐀 rat
    Eek! It’s the rat emoji, shown here in profile view. Rats are common in the alleys of cities and other urban areas, and are often seen as miscreants on the sidewalks.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🛺 auto rickshaw
    An auto-rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It’s a passenger vehicle that is very prevalent in countries like India.
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🪶 feather
    Light as a feather; stiff as a board: use this rare feather emoji in any context of birds, down comforters, or ink quills.
  • ⛴️ ferry
    Nothing beats a ride on the ferry. The swift ocean breeze, the crowded seats, the fishy smell. It’s the best way to get from one bay to another.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.

