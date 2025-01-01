Ready to go skiing? Don’t forget your lift ticket. It will give you access to the aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. The aerial tramway emoji shows a square transportation car hanging from a cable. The style and color of the tramway varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about transportation and skiing. Use this emoji when referring to this aerial transportation or someone's fear of heights. Example: Brittany won’t go on the 🚡she’s afraid of heights.

Keywords: aerial, cable, car, gondola, tramway

Codepoints: 1F6A1

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )