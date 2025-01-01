The mountain cableway emoji shows a cable car on a line headed up the side of a mountain (mountain not pictured; only implied). Unlike a ski lift, the cableway car is enclosed. Use this one when chatting to your outdoorsy friends about how you’d prefer to scale a cliff in a cable car as opposed to climbing... or when you want to text your friends "see you at the top!"
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.