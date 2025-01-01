The mountain cableway emoji shows a cable car on a line headed up the side of a mountain (mountain not pictured; only implied). Unlike a ski lift, the cableway car is enclosed. Use this one when chatting to your outdoorsy friends about how you’d prefer to scale a cliff in a cable car as opposed to climbing... or when you want to text your friends "see you at the top!"

Keywords: cable, gondola, mountain, mountain cableway

Codepoints: 1F6A0

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )