Bicycle

Bicycle

This bicycle emoji is shown in a number of colors across devices, but no matter what this two-wheeled bike will get you from A to B. Use the bicycle when chatting with your outdoorsy friends or those who like to bike to work to be eco-friendly and get natural exercise.

Keywords: bicycle, bike
Codepoints: 1F6B2
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🚴 bike rider
    Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🏇 horse racing
    And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • sailboat
    The Sailboat emoji features a small boat or yacht with colored sails (depending on the platform) and either a white, red or brown hull.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • ⛰️ mountain
    The mountain emoji shows a giant mountain or group of mountains, ripe for climbing, hiking, or just admiring.
  • 🚑 ambulance
    The Ambulance emoji depicts this life-saving vehicle as mainly white, with a red cross on the side, a red line going horizontally across the body and emergency lights atop its roof.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🚅 bullet train
    As fast as a bullet, the bullet train is meant to travel long distances in a very short amount of time. At 177 miles per hour, bullet trains leave slow traditional locomotives in the dust. This is an advanced transportation option that is high-tech and still new to many cities.
  • 🌋 volcano
    Don’t get too close, this volcano emoji is due to blow! Use the volcano emoji when referring to a natural disaster, or when someone’s temper is so hot it might as well be a natural disaster.
  • 🎡 ferris wheel
    Step right on up to the world famous ferris wheel. This attraction is popular at carnivals. The slow moving wheel rotates taking you high up in the sky for some amazing views.
  • 🚛 articulated lorry
    An articulated what now? That’s a fancy way of saying ‘semi-truck.’ The emoji shows a truck with a trailer attached to the end carrying a large load.
  • 🚞 mountain railway
    This emoji shows a train with beautiful mountains in the immediate background.

