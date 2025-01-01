This bicycle emoji is shown in a number of colors across devices, but no matter what this two-wheeled bike will get you from A to B. Use the bicycle when chatting with your outdoorsy friends or those who like to bike to work to be eco-friendly and get natural exercise.
