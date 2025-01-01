Home

Articulated lorry

This emoji depicts a grey, yellow, red, or green, six-wheeled or eight-wheeled truck with a trailer attached to it. It’s got somewhere to be, and is commonly used for showing a commercial truck. It could also be used with a combination of other vehicle emojis to show traffic. An articulated lorry is more commonly known as a semi-truck.

Keywords: articulated lorry, lorry, semi, truck
Codepoints: 1F69B
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🚚 delivery truck
    Are you still waiting for your Amazon package? It’s probably on its way inside this delivery truck!
  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🛺 auto rickshaw
    An auto-rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It’s a passenger vehicle that is very prevalent in countries like India.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🚊 tram
    This tram emoji shows the front of a tram with one big window. Watch out! It’s coming directly at you!
  • 🛻 pickup truck
    The Pick-Up Truck emoji features a red pick-up truck, with black wheels, facing toward the left.
  • 🚙 sport utility vehicle
    The sport utility vehicle shows a boxier version of the automobile emoji in a blue or green color. This emoji is a sportier, more rugged alternative to the automobile emoji.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • sailboat
    The Sailboat emoji features a small boat or yacht with colored sails (depending on the platform) and either a white, red or brown hull.
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • ⛴️ ferry
    Nothing beats a ride on the ferry. The swift ocean breeze, the crowded seats, the fishy smell. It’s the best way to get from one bay to another.

