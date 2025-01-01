This emoji depicts a grey, yellow, red, or green, six-wheeled or eight-wheeled truck with a trailer attached to it. It’s got somewhere to be, and is commonly used for showing a commercial truck. It could also be used with a combination of other vehicle emojis to show traffic. An articulated lorry is more commonly known as a semi-truck.
