Pickup truck

This emoji showcases a generic pick-up truck, in one of the most popular colors for that vehicle: red. Send this to your friends when you want to go for a ride in your truck or when you need a favor from a friend who owns a truck, primarily in moving something heavy or many items at once.

Keywords: pick-up, pickup, truck
Codepoints: 1F6FB
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🚚 delivery truck
    Are you still waiting for your Amazon package? It’s probably on its way inside this delivery truck!
  • 🚛 articulated lorry
    An articulated what now? That’s a fancy way of saying ‘semi-truck.’ The emoji shows a truck with a trailer attached to the end carrying a large load.
  • 🚑 ambulance
    The Ambulance emoji depicts this life-saving vehicle as mainly white, with a red cross on the side, a red line going horizontally across the body and emergency lights atop its roof.
  • 🚉 station
    The station emoji shows a platform where one can board a metro train, either by rail or on a subway. Use this emoji to tell someone you’re waiting for your ride!
  • 🚙 sport utility vehicle
    The sport utility vehicle shows a boxier version of the automobile emoji in a blue or green color. This emoji is a sportier, more rugged alternative to the automobile emoji.
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🚢 ship
    In the collection of boat emojis, this one is known simply as the ship. It transports cargo across the sea!
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.
  • 🛺 auto rickshaw
    An auto-rickshaw is commonly known as a tuk-tuk. It’s a passenger vehicle that is very prevalent in countries like India.
  • 🚆 train
    The train emoji depicts a train traveling on train tracks, and is pictured head-on. Unlike the locomotive emoji, this train appears to be the type of commuter train that carries people, not coal.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚕 taxi
    In the city without a car? You may need to hail a taxi for a ride. Just make sure you have some cash on you. The old school cab drivers don’t take cards.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🏎️ racing car
    This little red (or orange) race car is fast. This speeding race car emoji can being used to say you’re going fast, rushing to get errands done, or you’ll be there soon. It can also be used to depict an actual race car of course.
  • 🚲 bicycle
    The bicycle emoji show the popular transit and recreational object, a two-wheeled bike. Use this emoji when you’re asking someone to bike a trail with you for exercise.
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🚒 fire engine
    The Fire Engine emoji features a traditional, red fire truck, with multiple ladders and emergency lights on top of its roof.

YayText