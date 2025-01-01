This emoji showcases a generic pick-up truck, in one of the most popular colors for that vehicle: red. Send this to your friends when you want to go for a ride in your truck or when you need a favor from a friend who owns a truck, primarily in moving something heavy or many items at once.
