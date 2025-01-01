The fire engine, similarly to an ambulance and a police car, is easily identifiable, as emergency vehicles should be. In this case, the fire engine is a bright red, like the king that children get on Christmas morning in the old movies. This emoji can be sent to friends and family in cases of dire emergency, or be used in the non-literal term, along with the fire emoji, to let someone know “its lit”.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.