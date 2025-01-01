Don’t mistake this classic ride for a regular boat. The ferry emoji, distinguished by its larger windows, (usually) blue siding, and sizable upper deck, is a unique passenger boat for traveling the sea. Whether you’re taking a trip to an island or the docks, the ferry will get you there!
