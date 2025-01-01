With its signature yellow paint, the oncoming taxi emoji is coming for you! Who needs Uber when you’ve got this classic travel service on the way? Unlike the regular taxi emoji, which presents the side of the vehicle, the oncoming taxi emoji reveals the car’s front windshield and headlights.
