YayText!

Oncoming taxi

With its signature yellow paint, the oncoming taxi emoji is coming for you! Who needs Uber when you’ve got this classic travel service on the way? Unlike the regular taxi emoji, which presents the side of the vehicle, the oncoming taxi emoji reveals the car’s front windshield and headlights.

Keywords: oncoming, taxi
Codepoints: 1F696
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🚊 tram
    This tram emoji shows the front of a tram with one big window. Watch out! It’s coming directly at you!
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 🚂 locomotive
    Choo choo! The locomotive emoji is an old style train with a puffing steam engine, likely carrying coal.
  • 🚛 articulated lorry
    An articulated what now? That’s a fancy way of saying ‘semi-truck.’ The emoji shows a truck with a trailer attached to the end carrying a large load.
  • 🚘 oncoming automobile
    The Oncoming Automobile emoji features a car’s front view, headlights shining, coming straight at the viewer.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 🚚 delivery truck
    Are you still waiting for your Amazon package? It’s probably on its way inside this delivery truck!
  • 🚠 mountain cableway
    The mountain cableway emoji is the transportation of choice for those that live on steep mountains. Step inside and head all the way to the peak!
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.

