Waiting for the bus to take you to work? Get out of the bus lane or you might get hit. The oncoming bus emoji shows the front of a city or school style bus with a large windshield, two headlights, and two tires. The color and style of the bus vary by emoji keyboard. The oncoming bus emoji is often associated with public transportation, school buses, city buses, or private charter buses. Use this emoji when you need to find the best bus route to get to your destination. Example: Charlie, have you taken the city 🚍 yet?

Keywords: bus, oncoming

Codepoints: 1F68D

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )