Trolleybus

Trolleybus

Headed to work? Opt to take the trolleybus. These low emission buses are powered by electricity from the overhead wires. The trolleybus emoji shows a box style car with several windows, two tires, and a cable at the top. The style and color of the trolleybus emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The trolleybus emoji is often associated with public transportation, big cities, and eco-friendly travel. Use this emoji when you are headed to your next destination, but can’t find the trolleybus station. Example: Sue do you know where the nearest 🚎 station is?

Keywords: bus, tram, trolley, trolleybus
Codepoints: 1F68E
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
