Headed to work? Opt to take the trolleybus. These low emission buses are powered by electricity from the overhead wires. The trolleybus emoji shows a box style car with several windows, two tires, and a cable at the top. The style and color of the trolleybus emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The trolleybus emoji is often associated with public transportation, big cities, and eco-friendly travel. Use this emoji when you are headed to your next destination, but can’t find the trolleybus station. Example: Sue do you know where the nearest 🚎 station is?
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.