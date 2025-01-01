The seat emoji is an upholstered blue seat that looks most like a chair you’d encounter on a transit system of some kind, be it bus, train, or airplane. This emoji is best used in conjunction with another transit emoji to discuss how you’re travelling or whether you finally sprung for a first-class ticket.
