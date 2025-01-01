Can you ride a bike without training wheels? Cycling is great exercise and an environmentally friendly method of transportation. The person biking emoji shows a person wearing a traditional cyclist uniform and a helmet sitting on a bike in a riding position. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones and different genders. The person biking emoji is related to biking, competitive cycling, long distance bike trips, or any other topics related to biking. You can also use this emoji when talking about health, the gym, or fitness-related activities. Example: Jenny, would you like to join me on my bike trip to New York🚴?

Keywords: bicycle, biking, cyclist, person biking

Codepoints: 1F6B4

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )