Life is awesome when you are camping! The great outdoors are relaxing. Camping is a popular recreational activity for outdoor lovers who want to sleep under the stars. Just make sure you know how to pitch a tent. The tent emoji shows a pitched camping tent with the front entrance unzipped. Most camping tents are made of a very fine waterproof fabric and are mostly used by people who go camping. Sometimes those without homes use tents as makeshift homes to sleep on the street. Use this emoji when talking about camps, camping vacation, outdoors, nature, summer time, or a homeless area. Example: I need to learn to pitch a ⛺ before we head out of the camp ground.

Copy

Keywords: camping, tent

Codepoints: 26FA

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )