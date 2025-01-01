Home

Hotel

Ordering room service? Charge it to the room. Hotels are your home away from home to sleep, relax, and enjoy your vacation. Working? Turn it into a workcation. The hotel emoji shows a multi level building with windows. Some versions of this emoji have a letter “H” on them to identify it as a hotel. The hotel emoji can give off a feeling of comfort, relaxation, luxury or excitement. Use this emoji when talking about travel, vacation, maids, bellmen, room service, work trips, and relaxation. Example: Brenda booked a suite at a 5 star 🏨 tonight!

Keywords: building, hotel
Codepoints: 1F3E8
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.
  • tent
    Gather around the campfire, but first set up the tent. If you love the outdoors, then camping is life. Make sure to have a good quality camping tent so it doesn’t rip or blow away. Don’t forget the bug spray and watch out for bears!
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • ✈️ airplane
    Hop on the plane, it’s time to fly to your next destination. This travel emoji, is often used to talk about a flight, trip, or vacation. Traveling by plane is convenient, but those afraid of heights, or turbulence might not like flying.
  • 🏩 love hotel
    Single? You may have the wrong reservation. The love hotel is for couples looking for some intimate alone time. A love hotel plays up a couple’s sexual fantasy and creates a romantic and private space from them to love on each other. Hopefully the walls are soundproof.
  • 🛩️ small airplane
    Is that a personal plane? Wow, you like to travel in style. The small airplane emoji can represent a private jet, or personal plane that can only hold a small number of people. Some people like to fly these on the weekends as a hobby.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • 🧳 luggage
    Going on a trip? Don’t forget to pack the bags! Travelers find the most use out of the luggage emoji.
  • 🪂 parachute
    Watch out below! Skydivers are brave people who love falling from the skies. Without a parachute, they would be in very bad shape. Parachutes are life saving equipment.
  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • 😩 weary face
    Stuck in the office for 14 hours a day? This emoji probably describes your face at the end of the week. Use this when you are feeling weary, overworked, sad, tired, frustrated. disappointed, or just fed-up!
  • 🛬 airplane arrival
    Coming in for a landing! Are you arriving home from your travels? Is someone special arriving at the airport to visit you? The airplane landing can show all that and more.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • ☣️ biohazard
    Warning, this area is not safe. Hazardous material could cause harm to your body if you come too close. When you see this sign, you better have on a hazmat suit or it’s time to get out.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🛹 skateboard
    Time to shred some pavement. Skateboards can be a lot of fun for those seeking extreme action and an adrenaline rush. Beware of scraped up knees, bruises, and broken bones.
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🛎️ bellhop bell
    Ring for service please! If you need to get someone's attention you’ll probably need to ring the bell. The tool found in hospitality or service industries can also be used as a way to call attention to or remind someone about something important.
  • 🏯 Japanese castle
    The Japanese Castle emoji shows a traditional castle building that would be found in Japan. The unique structure and architecture of the building symbolizes Japanese history and culture.
  • 🚵 mountain biker
    Have you ever tried off-road biking in the mountains? Thrill seekers, outdoor lovers, and adventures opt for this experience in nature. If you are tired of the hustle and bustle of the city and want a break, just take your off-road bike to the mountains.

YayText