Ordering room service? Charge it to the room. Hotels are your home away from home to sleep, relax, and enjoy your vacation. Working? Turn it into a workcation. The hotel emoji shows a multi level building with windows. Some versions of this emoji have a letter “H” on them to identify it as a hotel. The hotel emoji can give off a feeling of comfort, relaxation, luxury or excitement. Use this emoji when talking about travel, vacation, maids, bellmen, room service, work trips, and relaxation. Example: Brenda booked a suite at a 5 star 🏨 tonight!

Keywords: building, hotel

Codepoints: 1F3E8

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )