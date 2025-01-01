Home

Emoji

Bellhop bell

Ding…Ding…Ding! Service is needed here. The Bellhop emoji shows a traditional service bell with a button at the top that is pressed to ring the bell. This bell is used to alert or summon hotel staff, like a bellhop to get your luggage. A bellhop bell is usually placed at the front desk or reception area. This emoji gives off a feeling of waking up, being alert, and ready to serve. Use this emoji when referring to a hotel, bellman, bellhop, the service industry, an alert, or a reminder. Example: Ring the 🛎 when you get to the hotel, because the bellman is watching TV in the back room.

Codepoints: 1F6CE FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🧳 luggage
    Going on a trip? Don’t forget to pack the bags! Travelers find the most use out of the luggage emoji.
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • 🏫 school
    Time to get to class! This emoji depicts school building, with a clock on the front, reminding you not to be late.
  • 🗼 Tokyo tower
    The Tokyo tower is a very tall steel observation tower in Japan. It’s a famous site for tourists and will most likely end up on your instagram page if you visit. It’s a whopping 332.9 meters high and is the second tallest structure in Japan.
  • 📯 postal horn
    Got mail? In today’s world you’ll probably get an email. In the 18th century, a postal horn was your alert. The postal horn emoji is used when talking about brass instruments, historic times, or the postal service.
  • 🏨 hotel
    Is your room reservation for work or play? A hotel can be a travel destination to let loose. It can also be a room to sleep in after long work trip days. A bellman grabs your bags, a maid cleans your room, and you can order room service. Sounds like a vacation or workcation.
  • alarm clock
    The alarm clock emoji is often dreaded, as it brings with it a connotation of ending sleep and beginning a workday. Send this to your tardy friends.
  • 🔕 bell with slash
    Silence! The bell with a slash through it means that no sound is allowed, specifically alarms, ring tones, and alerts on your devices.
  • 🚫 prohibited
    If you see this symbol on something, it means it is not allowed; it is prohibited. Use this when telling someone something is off limits.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • high voltage
    Zap zap! The high voltage emoji shows a lightning bolt that implies the presence of electricity. Use it in the context of this utility.
  • 🪂 parachute
    Watch out below! Skydivers are brave people who love falling from the skies. Without a parachute, they would be in very bad shape. Parachutes are life saving equipment.
  • 🚳 no bicycles
    Stop! No bicycles here. When you see this emoji, it’s time to put your bike back on the rack or pick another route. Your bike is not allowed.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 🈵 Japanese “no vacancy” button
    This Japanese “no vacancy” button is shown in fierce red and communicates that there is no availability: in a hotel, a parking spot, or even in your life!
  • 🛰️ satellite
    Welcome to outer space. This is where a satellite lives. It orbits, collects information and acts as a tool for communication for people around the world.
  • 🔔 bell
    The bell emoji is a simple golden bell and is often used in reference to electronics volume, such as when you tell someone you’re turning your sound on so that you don’t miss their call!
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.

