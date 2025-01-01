Ding…Ding…Ding! Service is needed here. The Bellhop emoji shows a traditional service bell with a button at the top that is pressed to ring the bell. This bell is used to alert or summon hotel staff, like a bellhop to get your luggage. A bellhop bell is usually placed at the front desk or reception area. This emoji gives off a feeling of waking up, being alert, and ready to serve. Use this emoji when referring to a hotel, bellman, bellhop, the service industry, an alert, or a reminder. Example: Ring the 🛎 when you get to the hotel, because the bellman is watching TV in the back room.

Codepoints: 1F6CE FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )