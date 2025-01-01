No bicycles are allowed in the area when you see this emoji. The circular warning sign with a bicycle crossed out means that it’s time to put that bike back on the rack or find another route. This sign is usually found in congested areas and can be used to describe that a place is too small or congested for a bicycle. It could also be used to communicate that bikes are simply just not allowed.

Example “Hey everyone, just a reminder no bikes 🚳allowed on this hiking trip! This is a foot trail only.

Keywords: bicycle, bike, forbidden, no, no bicycles, prohibited

Codepoints: 1F6B3

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )