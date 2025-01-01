Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. No bicycles
YayText!

No bicycles

No bicycles are allowed in the area when you see this emoji. The circular warning sign with a bicycle crossed out means that it’s time to put that bike back on the rack or find another route. This sign is usually found in congested areas and can be used to describe that a place is too small or congested for a bicycle. It could also be used to communicate that bikes are simply just not allowed.

Example “Hey everyone, just a reminder no bikes 🚳allowed on this hiking trip! This is a foot trail only.

Keywords: bicycle, bike, forbidden, no, no bicycles, prohibited
Codepoints: 1F6B3
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • 🚫 prohibited
    If you see this symbol on something, it means it is not allowed; it is prohibited. Use this when telling someone something is off limits.
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🧑‍🦼 person in motorized wheelchair
    Hold on to your hats, this person is going places fast with their motorized wheelchair!
  • 🚸 children crossing
    Be careful, slow down there are children crossing! When you see this emoji, know that some little ones are in the area and you need to be extra careful to not hurt them.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🧑‍🦽 person in manual wheelchair
    This person may have been born with disabled legs or feet or maybe they just got out of surgery, but they’ll need to push themselves forward in their manual wheelchair.
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • 🚷 no pedestrians
    This red circle with a slash is clear. It means “not allowed!” This no pedestrians sign shows that it is not a safe place to walk!
  • 🦽 manual wheelchair
    With a large wheel in the back and a small one in the front, this emoji shows a manual wheelchair. Get ready to push.
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • ☣️ biohazard
    Warning, this area is not safe. Hazardous material could cause harm to your body if you come too close. When you see this sign, you better have on a hazmat suit or it’s time to get out.
  • 🧳 luggage
    Going on a trip? Don’t forget to pack the bags! Travelers find the most use out of the luggage emoji.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • ☢️ radioactive
    Beware of the radioactive matter. If you touch it, your hand might melt off. The radioactive sign is a warning to stay away, this material is not safe.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🚶 person walking
    The person walking emoji depicts an individual on the move, but not quite on the run. They may be sauntering through the park, taking a leisurely walk to the coffee shop or are strolling into work just in the knick of time.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText