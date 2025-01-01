Biohazards could be deadly. This biohazard warning is a sign to stay away because the material could be toxic for your body and cause harm to it. The biohazard emoji shows a warning sign with a biohazard symbol in the center of it. This symbol shows that there is something toxic nearby that is very dangerous if not handled correctly. If you see this symbol stay away and leave it up to the pros with the proper protection like hazmat suits to take care of it. Use this emoji when talking about something toxic, dangerous and unsafe. You could also use this to talk about a person who may have a toxic personality. Example “Stay away from John. He’s had three girlfriends in the last three weeks. ☣☣☣”

Codepoints: 2623 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )