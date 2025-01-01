Leos are fierce as a lion. They are creative, passionate, generous, but can also be arrogant, stubborn, and self-centered. This zodiac sign is for those born between July 23 and August 22. The Leo emoji shows a purple or red square with a white Leo sign in the middle of it. Leos often like holidays, parties, attention, expensive things, and don’t like being ignored or not being treated like royalty. Use this emoji when describing someone who is nice, but a little arrogant at times. Example: Courtney needs to calm down. Her arrogant ♌side is showing.

Keywords: leo, lion, zodiac

Codepoints: 264C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )