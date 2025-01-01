Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Animals
    3. »
  3. Goat
YayText!

Goat

If someone says you are the goat, they probably aren’t talking about the animal. They’re saying that you are the “Greatest of all time” aka G.O.A.T. This term is often used in sports to describe a very talented player. A goat is an animal that is native to Southwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The goat is a very close relative to the sheep and it’s famous for being stubborn, aggressive, and stupid. You can use this emoji when talking about goats, farm animals or to insult someone. This emoji is commonly used when describing something or someone who is very good at what they do. Example: Lebron James is the 🐐 in the NBA.

Keywords: capricorn, goat, zodiac
Codepoints: 1F410
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🦥 sloth
    This…sloth…emoji…is…moving…very…slow. Take it easy and use this emoji of a sloth on a branch when you’re just looking to hang out.
  • 🦂 scorpion
    Watch out for the sting of a scorpion it can be deadly. Scorpions are poisonous eight-legged arachnids and they look scary. This emoji is often used with the horoscope sign, scorpio.
  • 🐏 ram
    Do you have what it takes to be as strong as a ram? This male sheep is one of the toughest in the wild. It's often used to describe strength or the Aries horoscope sign. These animals often butt heads. They have long horns, which they use to fight other rams.
  • Taurus
    Are you loyal, devoted and responsible? Then you just might be a Taurus. This zodiac sign represents those who were born between April 20 - May 20. They are also known to be as stubborn as a bull!
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • Capricorn
    Astrology says, Capricorns tend to be responsible, disciplined, and a little unforgiving. They will also eventually end up disliking everything. If your birthday falls between December 22 - January 19, you may be surprised to find that you have some of these Zodiac traits.
  • Libra
    Are you fair-minded cooperative and indecisive? If you were born between September 23 and October 22, then your zodiac sign is the Libra. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice.
  • Sagittarius
    If you come across someone who is hilarious, generous and outspoken, you might have just found yourself a Sagittarius. Those who were born between November 22 and December 21 fall in this zodiac category. They may also have a travel bug.
  • Aries
    If you were born from March 20- April 21, you’ll probably recognize this zodiac sign. According to an Aries’ horoscope, they are known to be courageous, determined and confident, but also impatient, moody, and short-tempered.
  • Leo
    The sun is out! Summer is here. It’s Leo Season. Those who were born between July 23 and August 22 identify with this zodiac sign. Leos are known to be the life of the party with their boisterous personalities. Be careful, according to their horoscope, their arrogance is known to get in the way.
  • Aquarius
    If you are an Aquarius, astrology says you are progressive, original, and maybe a bit temperamental. Your horoscope also says you don’t like limitations, or being lonely. If your birthday falls between January 20 - February 18, you might have some of these zodiac traits.
  • Pisces
    The Pisces emoji shows the symbol for the astrological sign for Pisces. This can refer to anyone born between February 22nd and March 21st.
  • 🐑 ewe
    The ewe emoji shows a profile full-body view of a female sheep. This ewe is rather fluffy and ready to be shorn. They are a source of wool. Use this emoji to say, “I love ewe!” The sheep emoji can also be used to mean a "blind follower" (ie, sheeple).
  • Cancer
    Are you imaginative, loyal, and maybe pessimistic? Astrology says that you may be a Cancer. This zodiac sign represents people that were born between June 21 - July 22.
  • 🐙 octopus
    The octopus is a slimy sea creature with eight tentacles that’s found in the ocean or on your plate at a sushi restaurant. The octopus is one of most intelligent sea animals. They are also known to be able to contort their bodies and escape out of the tiniest holes.
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🐌 snail
    Slow it down, try moving like a snail. The Snail emoji is usually depicted as a dull, brown creature with a large tan spiral shell and long antenna-like eyes atop its head. Snails are known for being very slow, so this emoji is often used to talk about someone or something that is slow. It could also be used to talk about snails.
  • 🦚 peacock
    This colorful animal is seen as a beauty but also a defender of its space if someone gets too close. The warning display of its colorful feathers are used to fend off predators but it’s also considered very beautiful and extravagant.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText