If someone says you are the goat, they probably aren’t talking about the animal. They’re saying that you are the “Greatest of all time” aka G.O.A.T. This term is often used in sports to describe a very talented player. A goat is an animal that is native to Southwest Asia and Eastern Europe. The goat is a very close relative to the sheep and it’s famous for being stubborn, aggressive, and stupid. You can use this emoji when talking about goats, farm animals or to insult someone. This emoji is commonly used when describing something or someone who is very good at what they do. Example: Lebron James is the 🐐 in the NBA.

Keywords: capricorn, goat, zodiac

Codepoints: 1F410

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )