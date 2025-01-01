A scorpion is quick and can have a deadly sting, so beware. The scorpion emoji shows the scorpion with legs, claws, and a segmented tail with a venomous stinger that is curved over its back. Scorpions usually live in the desert. Their stings are very painful and could be deadly so be careful if you ever come across one. This emoji is often used when referring to the zodiac sign, scorpio. Use this emoji when talking about a scorpio, a scorpion, something venomous, fear, danger, or the desert. Example: Bill must be a Scorpio 🦂 because his personality stings.

Keywords: scorpio, scorpio, scorpion, zodiac

Codepoints: 1F982

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )