Mosquito bites will itch for days and leave a mark, so don’t forget the bug spray. Mosquitoes love to feed on your blood, they are little insect vampires. The mosquito emoji shows a mosquito with six legs and wings. These little sneaky bugs love coming out at night, near water or wet climates. If you are camping or on vacation where there are mosquitoes, you may want to bring a mosquito net so you don’t wake up with bites all over your body. These insects are also known to carry diseases like Malaria, so don’t forget the bug spray. Use the mosquito emoji when talking about the outdoors, bug spray, camping, disease, and mosquitoes. You can also use this emoji when talking about someone who sucks the fun out of something. Example: Dan, don’t forget the bug spray for the 🦟🦟 . They will be swarming out there tonight.

Copy

Keywords: disease, fever, malaria, mosquito, pest, virus

Codepoints: 1F99F

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )