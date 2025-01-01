Home

Water buffalo

Water buffalo are not known for much, except their love of standing and just being in water. If you are feeling a little water buffalo-ish today, send this emoji to your friends. Also a symbol of strength and toughness, the water buffalo is a beautiful animal.

Keywords: buffalo, water
Codepoints: 1F403
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🦭 seal
    Seals come in all shapes and sizes. Make sure to have some fish handy, because they’ll eat them all up. You’ll usually find and hear seals hanging out on a rock to get some sun by the water, or swimming around. Seals are also a favorite meal for sharks, so they try and avoid those meetups. Seals are pretty loud so you won’t miss them! Don’t worry the seal emoji is pretty quiet.
  • 🦦 otter
    Otters are water loving animals with lots of charisma. At zoos around the world, they can often be seen twisting, turning, zipping around, and charming it up playfully in their aquatic habitats. Sea otters have the densest fur of any mammal. Otters will often use rocks as tools to crack open shells.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🐑 ewe
    The ewe emoji shows a profile full-body view of a female sheep. This ewe is rather fluffy and ready to be shorn. They are a source of wool. Use this emoji to say, “I love ewe!” The sheep emoji can also be used to mean a "blind follower" (ie, sheeple).
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🐳 spouting whale
    The light blue whale emoji is shown spouting off water from its blow hole. The emoji shows the whole whale facing left, but is more cartoony than realistic.
  • 🦎 lizard
    These little lizards may be found in a rainforest or a desert, but for most smartphone users, they’re found in the keyboard.
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.
  • 🦫 beaver
    Need to build a dam? Hire a beaver! These large water rodents are some of the best dam builders in the world. The beaver emoji is often used to talk about this animal or to describe someone with bucked teeth like a beaver.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🦝 raccoon
    Also known as the “trash panda,” the raccoon is a mysterious and mischievous mammal that gets into trouble (and trash) around the North American Continent.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🦗 cricket
    The cricket emoji shows the leaping, long-legged insect we all know and (maybe) love. The cricket can accompany any messaging about silence in response to something said.

