Water buffalo are not known for much, except their love of standing and just being in water. If you are feeling a little water buffalo-ish today, send this emoji to your friends. Also a symbol of strength and toughness, the water buffalo is a beautiful animal.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.