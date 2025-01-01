Otters live near rivers in North America and Europe and near seas in Japan. The Amazon has Giant Otters, but they are rarely spotted. Otters are carnivorous and hunt for fish and shellfish, and they use rocks to crack open mollusks and oysters on their bellies. They’re playful, social, and like to build water slides to fling themselves into the water. The name “otter” is derived from a proto-Indo-European word meaning water. Versions of the otter emoji show it with or without a rock.

Keywords: fishing, otter, playful

Codepoints: 1F9A6

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )