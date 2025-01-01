The badger emoji shows the nocturnal mammal’s face or an image of the animal’s full body. It’s a small animal that’s closely related to a weasel but is known for being very aggressive if it’s bothered or attacked. It’s a tough animal that really respects the “personal bubble” rule. Don’t pop the bubble or you might be in trouble. Due to this animal’s aggressive nature this emoji can give off an aggressive feeling. Example: “Did you see the 🦡 attack that bird near the lake? It kind of reminded me of Carl...he can be so aggressive”

Keywords: badger, honey badger, pester

Codepoints: 1F9A1

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )