This emoji depicts a common worm: small, limbless, faceless, and pink. Earthworms love slurping up dirt and wriggling around where there is no oxygen and plenty of moisture. Use this emoji the next time you want to worm around a topic of conversation, or couple it with other emojis like books to call your nerdy pal a bookworm.
