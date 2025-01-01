Home

Worm

Worm

This emoji depicts a common worm: small, limbless, faceless, and pink. Earthworms love slurping up dirt and wriggling around where there is no oxygen and plenty of moisture. Use this emoji the next time you want to worm around a topic of conversation, or couple it with other emojis like books to call your nerdy pal a bookworm.

Keywords: annelid, earthworm, parasite, worm
Codepoints: 1FAB1
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🪲 beetle
    This creepy beetle emoji is a great catch-all emoji for anything having to do with bugs or insects.
  • 🦟 mosquito
    Don’t leave the bug spray at home or you will be dinner for a swarm of mosquitoes. These flying insects love sucking out your blood. Mosquitoes often hang out in wet climates or by standing water. Be careful, they are known to carry diseases like malaria. A little bit of bug spray should do the trick.
  • 🦡 badger
    These nocturnal animals live burrows, and are known for fending off enemies! While the badger may be small, don’t be fooled it can be very aggressive. Honey badger are the grumpy badger celebrities of the internet.
  • 🦍 gorilla
    Are gorillas the kings of the jungle? These powerful primates are large, strong, and tough. Use this emoji when talking about gorillas or someone who is as tough as a gorilla.
  • 🐵 monkey face
    A monkey can be an adorable animal, but is also known for being a little too playful. Use this emoji when talking about this jungle loving animal that swings on trees for fun.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦩 flamingo
    Why are flamingos pink? These long-legged birds actually get their coloring from the foods they eat. Use the flamingo emoji when you need to add a bit of vacation flair to your texts.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🐤 baby chick
    Tweet Tweet, the baby chicks hatched and they are hungry. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, farm animals, baby chicks, springtime and Easter. It’s also sometimes used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Baby chicks are cute and fuzzy. Their mamas teach them the ways of the farm.
  • 🐍 snake
    This slithering creature is known to represent evil and temptation. The snake emoji also represents a snake, whose venomous strike can be deadly. Don’t get bit by the fangs.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🐝 honeybee
    The honeybee produces sweet honey but if you aren’t careful they can sting. The honeybee is also among some of the hardest working insects.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🐥 front-facing baby chick
    This cute little emoji shows a yellow baby chick with its wings spread out. With an orange beak, this front facing baby chick is super adorable.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🪳 cockroach
    The cockroach emoji is uncommon in the emoji world, and is hopefully just as uncommon in your living space. Use these when discussing unkept living conditions or what you think might be left after a nuclear apocalypse.
  • 🦨 skunk
    The skunk emoji contains the full profile of a fluffy, black animal with a white stripe down its body and its tail raised and curled over its back. If you see a skunk raise its tail you might get sprayed... which would... stink.

YayText