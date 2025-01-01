This emoji depicts a common worm: small, limbless, faceless, and pink. Earthworms love slurping up dirt and wriggling around where there is no oxygen and plenty of moisture. Use this emoji the next time you want to worm around a topic of conversation, or couple it with other emojis like books to call your nerdy pal a bookworm.

Keywords: annelid, earthworm, parasite, worm

Codepoints: 1FAB1

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )