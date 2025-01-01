Did a ladybug land on you? Don’t flick it off, they are known to be good luck charms. The lady beetle emoji shows a beetle with 6 legs and round red wings with black spots. The lady beetle emoji is often used to reference lady bugs or something lucky. Use this emoji when talking about bugs, the outdoors, insects, or beauty. You can also use these to talk about someone’s fear of bugs or the outdoors. Example: Shay, look there are two 🐞🐞 on your back. You must be very lucky.
