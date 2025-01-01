Home

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are "supposed to" be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

Lady beetle

Did a ladybug land on you? Don’t flick it off, they are known to be good luck charms. The lady beetle emoji shows a beetle with 6 legs and round red wings with black spots. The lady beetle emoji is often used to reference lady bugs or something lucky. Use this emoji when talking about bugs, the outdoors, insects, or beauty. You can also use these to talk about someone’s fear of bugs or the outdoors. Example: Shay, look there are two 🐞🐞 on your back. You must be very lucky.

Keywords: beetle, insect, lady beetle, ladybird, ladybug
Codepoints: 1F41E
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
