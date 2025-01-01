Home

Snail

The common land snail is a brown, slimy creature that is known for its incredibly slow movements and extraordinarily docile nature. Part of the Gastropod Molluscs family, alongside the sea snail and freshwater snail, these little critters carry their homes on their backs and eat leafy greens and varying vegetables, making them a pest and a nuisance in most outdoor gardens.

What is taking so long? You are slower than a snail. The snail emoji is used when talking about someone or something that is very slow. The snail emoji shows the image of a snail in an upright position. This emoji gives off the feeling of something that is slow, slimy, and small. Use this emoji when talking about snails or something or something that is slow. Example: Bill is slower than a 🐌 . We’ll never get done at this rate.

Keywords: snail
Codepoints: 1F40C
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
YayText