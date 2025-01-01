The grey shark emoji depicts the full body of a shark. Known as one of the world’s deadliest predators, this emoji can show danger is afoot. It can also be used to simply show a shark. You could also use this to show that you are hungry and cranky, or ‘hangry.’ Eg. Ralph thinks all lawyers are sharks 🦈
