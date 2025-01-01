Sloths are some of the slowest animals but are also some of the most revered for their cute looks and personalities. Sloths live in the tropical forests of Central and South America. They are extremely slow moving creatures who spend most of their days dangling from trees. You may use the sloth emoji if someone is being especially slow or lazy, since that is what sloths are most known for.

Keywords: lazy, sloth, slow

Codepoints: 1F9A5

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )