If you were an octopus, you could slap eight people at once, or give eight people a hug. The Octopus emoji shows a red or purple octopus with multiple tentacles. An octopus is an invertebrate which means it has no spine. There are around 300 species of octopus around the world. Many people eat octopus at sushi restaurants. In parts of Asia, some even eat baby octopus alive. The octopus emoji is usually associated with sea life, intelligence, and sushi! Use this emoji when talking about an octopus, something slimy, sea life, diving, traveling, and seafood. Since the octopus has eight legs, you can also use it to refer to multitasking. Example: This weekend, I want to try 🐙 at dinner.

Copy

Keywords: octopus

Codepoints: 1F419

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )