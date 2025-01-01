The kangaroo emoji shows everyone’s favorite jumping, boxing marsupial native to Australia: the kangaroo! Mama kangaroos carry their babies in pouches. Kangaroos are the perfect emojis to use when discussing unique animals in the world, Aussie culture, or when speaking with someone who you’d like to hold close to your heart, like a baby joey in a pouch.
