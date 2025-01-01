The honeybee is one of the hardest working insects. They are known for producing sweet honey but they are also known to sting. The emoji shows a black and yellow honey bee with wings, legs and a stinger. Use this emoji when talking about honey, bees, beekeepers, honey combs or bee hives. Beyonce fans use this emoji a lot because she refers to her fans as the “beehive” This emoji can also be used to describe someone who may be sweet but has a painful sting. Example: Watch out for Jennifer, she’s nice at first but can sting in an instant. 🐝

Keywords: bee, honeybee, insect

Codepoints: 1F41D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )