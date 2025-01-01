Don’t mistake this animal for a giant sheep or camel, llamas are one of a kind. The llama emoji shows a white or brown llama standing on all four legs. A llama is a long-necked animal that is native to South America. Llamas are very social and friendly animals. They are often found in many petting zoos. Llama’s wool is very popular for clothing. Use this emoji when talking about a llama, South America or even a petting zoo. The llama is also closely tied with confidence and strength. Example: “Mommy I’m so excited to pet the 🦙 this weekend at the zoo.

Keywords: alpaca, guanaco, llama, vicuña, wool

Codepoints: 1F999

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )