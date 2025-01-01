This emoji shows a generic image of a hippo, one of the largest land mammals (after elephants and white rhinos) known to man. The hippopotamus is a semi-aquatic animal and can grow up to sixteen feet long and just over 5 feet tall. Although large and potentially dangerous, this mammal is actually an herbivore! Send this emoji to your friends and family to let them know how much you’re enjoying the wildlife while exploring Africa or to simply use the hippo as a comparison to something very large, like a car.

Keywords: hippo, hippopotamus

Codepoints: 1F99B

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )