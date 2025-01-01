Home

Orangutan

These large, red or orange furred arboreal mammals (meaning they spend more than half their life in trees) are native to Indonesia and Malaysia. While adult male orangutans can grow to be quite large, they are known to be gentle creatures and prefer to live in solidarity. We can all understand that, can’t we? Unfortunately, because of fires and poaching, orangutans are critically endangered. The orangutan emoji is always seen sitting front-facing, but some versions have it scratching its head and the color varies from light orange to dark.

Keywords: ape, orangutan
Codepoints: 1F9A7
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🐬 dolphin
    The Dolphin emoji features a silhouette of a dolphin jumping through the air, its powerful, blue tail curving gracefully away from its body.
  • 🐣 hatching chick
    The hatching chick emoji shows a little baby chicken freshly hatched from an eggshell. So fresh, in fact, that it is still sitting in half of the egg!
  • 🐥 front-facing baby chick
    This cute little emoji shows a yellow baby chick with its wings spread out. With an orange beak, this front facing baby chick is super adorable.
  • 🐡 blowfish
    The Blowfish emoji features a yellow and brown puffed up fish, with a spiky looking body, puckered lips and wide, alarmed eyes.
  • 🐩 poodle
    Poodles are a fancy showy breed of dog. Rhymes with noodle, but not very noodley. The Poodle emoji features a fancy-looking white poodle, standing erect and proud, with a curly, styled haircut (which was probably very expensive.)
  • 🐧 penguin
    If you want to see a penguin, head on over to anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere because there, they can be found waddling around on every continent.
  • 🦒 giraffe
    A long-necked, elegant creature, the giraffe is yellow with brown spots across all platforms. Although the giraffe is usually portrayed in its full, majestic form, other times only its head is depicted.
  • 🧜 mermaid and merman
    Under the sea! Mermaids and mermen are half-human and half fish. Sailors have told many tails about the lives of these underwater inhabitants. These imaginary sea creatures is known to be the true leaders of sea life and full of fantasy.
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🦁 lion
    The king of the jungle. The Lion emoji features a friendly-looking, cartoony lion. Only the head is seen and it is wearing a neutral expression and boasts a long, beautiful mane.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🐙 octopus
    The octopus is a slimy sea creature with eight tentacles that’s found in the ocean or on your plate at a sushi restaurant. The octopus is one of most intelligent sea animals. They are also known to be able to contort their bodies and escape out of the tiniest holes.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.
  • 🦅 eagle
    The eagle emoji shows a large, predatory bird in flight. The eagle sports a white head, brown or black body and yellow talons.
  • 🐤 baby chick
    Tweet Tweet, the baby chicks hatched and they are hungry. The baby chick emoji is commonly used when talking about birds, chickens, farm animals, baby chicks, springtime and Easter. It’s also sometimes used to refer to the social media app Twitter. Baby chicks are cute and fuzzy. Their mamas teach them the ways of the farm.

