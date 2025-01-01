These large, red or orange furred arboreal mammals (meaning they spend more than half their life in trees) are native to Indonesia and Malaysia. While adult male orangutans can grow to be quite large, they are known to be gentle creatures and prefer to live in solidarity. We can all understand that, can’t we? Unfortunately, because of fires and poaching, orangutans are critically endangered. The orangutan emoji is always seen sitting front-facing, but some versions have it scratching its head and the color varies from light orange to dark.

Keywords: ape, orangutan

Codepoints: 1F9A7

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )