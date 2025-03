The hatching chick emoji depicts a yellow baby chick that has just hatched from its egg and is now sitting in the bottom half of the eggshell. Use this emoji to talk about the freshness and cuteness of new life, or to talk about new beginnings.

Copy

Keywords: baby, bird, chick, hatching

Codepoints: 1F423

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )