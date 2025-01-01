Owls are known for their calm and wise nature, even though they are considered birds of prey. Only heard and seen at night, these large, majestic birds have wide yellow eyes, a sharp beak for ripping through their rodent prey and a large wing span. Many keep and train owls as a hobby, as their intelligent nature makes them good students. Use this emoji when your friends text you "wise" advice, or when you're up so late, that you're basically nocturnal.

Keywords: bird, owl, wise

Codepoints: 1F989

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )