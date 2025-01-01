Home

Owl

Owls are known for their calm and wise nature, even though they are considered birds of prey. Only heard and seen at night, these large, majestic birds have wide yellow eyes, a sharp beak for ripping through their rodent prey and a large wing span. Many keep and train owls as a hobby, as their intelligent nature makes them good students. Use this emoji when your friends text you "wise" advice, or when you're up so late, that you're basically nocturnal.

Keywords: bird, owl, wise
Codepoints: 1F989
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
  • 🐞 lady beetle
    Are you feeling lucky? The lady beetle emoji also known as the lady bug is a pretty lucky bug. If a ladybug lands on you after flying then you’ve been touched by some good luck. Their unique spotted wings make them the pretty siblings in the insect family. They are beautiful creepy crawlers.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.
  • 🇰🇮 flag: Kiribati
    The Kiribati flag emoji shows a red rectangle with white and blue waves interweaving the bottom half. On top of the waves is a yellow half sunset with a yellow bird directly above the sun.
  • 🦜 parrot
    The parrot emoji shows the popular tropical bird and house pet, the parrot. The parrot not only has colorful feathers, it also has a knack for repeating what it just heard, which is perfect when you’re calling out a friend for “parroting” something you just said.
  • 🇿🇲 flag: Zambia
    The flag emoji of Zambia consists of a green background. In the bottom left corner, there are three vertical stripes of red, black and orange. On top of the stripes, there is an orange eagle in flight.
  • 🪶 feather
    Light as a feather; stiff as a board: use this rare feather emoji in any context of birds, down comforters, or ink quills.
  • 🦏 rhinoceros
    Rhinoceros, or rhinos, are strong mammals with thick, tough skin and huge horns on their snouts. Rhinos can weigh up to 2200 pounds in real life, but the emojis weigh far less. They are the armored tanks of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦋 butterfly
    Spread your wings and fly like a butterfly. Did you know? A butterfly starts off as a caterpillar, lives part of its life in a cocoon and transforms into a beautiful butterfly. The Butterfly emoji is just that; a beautiful butterfly, with large, outspread wings. The color and detail differ between platforms but are usually in various shades of orange and blue. Use this emoji when talking about beauty and transformations.
  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦆 duck
    This feathered, billed duck emoji is a great addition to any conversation about wildlife, birds, or if you’ve just told a joke that really quacks someone up.
  • 🐥 front-facing baby chick
    This cute little emoji shows a yellow baby chick with its wings spread out. With an orange beak, this front facing baby chick is super adorable.
  • 🐉 dragon
    Feeling fierce? This Chinese dragon emoji has a strong long body and scaly skin.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🇩🇲 flag: Dominica
    This flag of Dominica emoji is mostly green with yellow, black, and white bands the cross horizontally and vertically across the center of the flag. A red circle in the middle holds a parrot!
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🐧 penguin
    If you want to see a penguin, head on over to anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere because there, they can be found waddling around on every continent.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🐣 hatching chick
    The hatching chick emoji shows a little baby chicken freshly hatched from an eggshell. So fresh, in fact, that it is still sitting in half of the egg!
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!

YayText