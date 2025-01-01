Have you ever seen an animal as beautiful as a swan. Swans are known for their beauty and grace. The swan emoji shows a white swan with a long neck, sitting in a resting position. The emoji is commonly used when talking about swans, elegance, beauty, and grace. Use this emoji when talking about something or someone who is as graceful as a swan. Example: Bridget dances as elegantly as a 🦢.
