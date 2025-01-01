For many, the eagle emoji proudly represents the United States of America, and stands for freedom and liberty. This mighty bird of prey has a giant wing span, a hooked beak and powerful talons, in combination with their excellent eyesight, are exceptional tools for catching their next meal. In the avian world, they are considered to be top of the food chain.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.