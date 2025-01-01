Home

Eagle

For many, the eagle emoji proudly represents the United States of America, and stands for freedom and liberty. This mighty bird of prey has a giant wing span, a hooked beak and powerful talons, in combination with their excellent eyesight, are exceptional tools for catching their next meal. In the avian world, they are considered to be top of the food chain.

Keywords: bird, eagle
Codepoints: 1F985
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🐘 elephant
    Elephants are beautifully large creatures that have endeared themselves to people around the world. They have long trunks and tusks of ivory and are known for being gentle, family-oriented giants. They also never forget.
  • 🦢 swan
    A swan is known for its beauty and grace. This bird is commonly found resting on a lake or another body of water. Use this emoji when talking about swans, or something classy and graceful.
  • 🐧 penguin
    If you want to see a penguin, head on over to anywhere in the Southern Hemisphere because there, they can be found waddling around on every continent.
  • 🦌 deer
    The deer is a beautiful and majestic creature. With its stunning antlers and its elusive nature, its no wonder hunters abound when deer are in season.
  • 🦙 llama
    The llama is a fluffy animal with a long neck. It’s usually found in South America. Llamas are very strong animals that work together. They are also the rockstars of the animal kingdom.
  • 🦤 dodo
    Dodo birds might be extinct, but the dodo emoji isn’t. The dodo was a bird that couldn’t fly. These birds were commonly found near Madagascar. Use the dodo emoji when talking about these extinct animals or about someone that is not the smartest in the room.
  • 🇲🇽 flag: Mexico
    The flag of Mexico emoji displays 3 vertical stripes. A green stripe on the left, a white stripe in the middle, and a red stripe on the right side of the flag. In the middle of the white flag is bird and floral emblem.
  • 🐓 rooster
    This rooster might make you think about waking up to a cock-a-doodle-doo on a farm, but don’t be fooled: this versatile emoji could be derogatory, calling someone a cock or a chicken.
  • 🐿️ chipmunk
    Chipmunks are cute small brown woodland creatures. Two famous cartoon chipmunks are Chip & Dale rescue rangers. The Chipmunk emoji features a rodent-like creature facing to the left, holding a nut in its front paws, its tail curled behind its back.
  • 🇿🇲 flag: Zambia
    The flag emoji of Zambia consists of a green background. In the bottom left corner, there are three vertical stripes of red, black and orange. On top of the stripes, there is an orange eagle in flight.
  • 🦛 hippopotamus
    The Hippopotamus emoji features the full side profile of a friendly-looking grey or beige colored hippo. Baby hippos are super cute, but I wouldn't wanna make a baby hippo's mama mad!
  • 🪶 feather
    Light as a feather; stiff as a board: use this rare feather emoji in any context of birds, down comforters, or ink quills.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🐻‍❄️ polar bear
    Polar bears are a type of bear who live in cold Arctic, near the North Pole. The Polar Bear emoji features the white head of a typical looking polar bear, staring straight ahead, with black eyes and a black nose.
  • 🦬 bison
    Bison are strong and regal creatures from Europe and North America. They are powerful and tough yet endearing at the same time.
  • 🪳 cockroach
    The cockroach emoji is uncommon in the emoji world, and is hopefully just as uncommon in your living space. Use these when discussing unkept living conditions or what you think might be left after a nuclear apocalypse.
  • 🐬 dolphin
    The Dolphin emoji features a silhouette of a dolphin jumping through the air, its powerful, blue tail curving gracefully away from its body.
  • 🦖 T-Rex
    The T-rex emoji shows the popular dinosaur, the tyrannosaurus rex. These dinos roamed the earth many, many years ago, so they may be good emojis for when you’re talking to your older friends and relatives.
  • 🇲🇩 flag: Moldova
    The flag of Moldova emoji has three vertical stripes: blue on the left, yellow in the middle and red on the right. The Coat of Arms of Moldova is in the center of the yellow stripe.
  • 🦣 mammoth
    The Mammoth emoji features a large, brown, hairy elephant, with long, white tusks curving upwards. Also related to Big Bird's best friend, the Mr. Snuffleupagus.

