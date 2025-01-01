The rhinoceros emoji (aka, the rhino-moji) depicts a bulky thick-skinned mammals with large horns on its snout. Despite the intimidating look of rhinos, they are herbivores, and only use their distinctive horns to defend themselves against predators and forage for tasty plants. Rhinoceros love mucking around in big piles of mud, which provides natural sunblock for their tough skin but makes them quite unruly houseguests.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.