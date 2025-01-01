This emoji is universal across all platforms, showcasing a pig snout in a variety of pink tones. Although shapes slightly differ (as is true of real pigs), the message is the same: this is a pig nose. Send it to your friend when you’re craving pork for dinner.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.