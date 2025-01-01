Home

Cat

This emoji showcases one of the world’s most common and beloved furry friends: the cat. Generally, it is depicted as either an orange tabby or a grey domestic shorthair cat, some of the more ordinary and relevant house animals. This cat in particular is standing on all fours, showing off its side profile.

Keywords: cat, pet
Codepoints: 1F408
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🐱 cat face
    The cat face emoji shows a furry, whiskery friend looking straight ahead. Use this emoji when you’re looking for a neutral cat, as opposed to the emotive cat emojis.
  • 😺 grinning cat
    This grinning cat emoji holds its eyes open while it flashes a toothy smile at you. Perhaps it’s expecting a tasty cat treat or is accompanying a friendly hello.
  • 🐽 pig nose
    The pig nose emoji features the pig's most distinctive body part, its nose. The pig nose is pictured as a round pink pig snout, with two darker-toned holes for nostrils. Oink oink.
  • 🐺 wolf
    The wolf emoji shows a wolf either in either profile or head-on. These ferocious wild dogs are the largest in the canine family, and have a hauntingly beautiful moonlit howl. Awooo!!!
  • 🐜 ant
    Ants might be small, but these little insects are very strong. Just be careful, some of them bite. Use the ant emoji when you are talking about a tiny ant, bugs, or insects.
  • 🐹 hamster
    This hamster emoji may look like the mouse emoji, but it’s the fluffier, more domestic pet with orange and white fur. This little hamster can be used in any situation where you’re talking about small pets or anything tiny and cute. This emoji likes to run on hamster wheels ad infinitum... and make a great first pet.
  • 🐰 rabbit face
    The Rabbit Face emoji features the face of a white and/or grey rabbit with two large front teeth, looking straight ahead, dreaming of carrots.
  • 🐁 mouse
    Eek! Oh, it’s just a cute mouse. This pest loves cheese and can in walls. This emoji shows the full body of a grey or white mouse. It can be used to show someone is shy and quiet, or small.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🦓 zebra
    What's black and white and red all over? A zebra emoji with a sunburn. Don’t mistake this animal emoji for a horse or mule, Zebras are one of a kind. Zebras are African animals with unique black-and-white striped coats.
  • 🦈 shark
    Watch out for those teeth! The shark emoji depicts a grey colored shark. It can be used to communicate that danger is near, or to refer to someone as a predator. It also can be used just to show a shark.
  • 🐦 bird
    A generic bird emoji deserves a generic bird description. A thing with wings and a beak. You know, a bird. The bird emoji features a small, flightless bird resembling a parrot or budgie, depending on your service provider.
  • 🐭 mouse face
    A squeaky little mouse face emoji. This emoji may be cute, but these little rodents can be a pain to deal with if they infest your home. The mouse face emoji is often used when speaking about rodents, mice, rats, and other crawling critters.
  • 🐠 tropical fish
    The Tropical Fish emoji features a colorful fish, ranging in shape, hue and size, depending on the platform and provider.
  • 🐷 pig face
    The pig face emoji is just the face of a very cartoonish pink piggy. This emoji can be used in a cuter context than the other pig emoji, which shows a more realistic view of a large farm pig.
  • 🐆 leopard
    Leopards are some of the fastest and most ferocious feline emojis in the game. These emojis can be used when you’re talking about your favorite big cats, or when you’re feeling like a powerful wild cat yourself.
  • 🦨 skunk
    The skunk emoji contains the full profile of a fluffy, black animal with a white stripe down its body and its tail raised and curled over its back. If you see a skunk raise its tail you might get sprayed... which would... stink.
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.
  • 🦎 lizard
    These little lizards may be found in a rainforest or a desert, but for most smartphone users, they’re found in the keyboard.

YayText