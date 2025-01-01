Are you afraid of mice? The mouse face emoji may be cute, but these little rodents can ruin your day if they invade your house. The mouse face emoji shows the face of a mouse with a pink nose, two ears, whiskers, and two black eyes. The mouse face emoji is often used when talking about rodents, mice, rats, and other crawling animals in the rodent family. Use this emoji when you see a rat on the subway. Example: “The hotel has a 🐭 problem. They had to shut down.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.