Grin and bear it is this emoji’s motto, whose pained and restrained grimacing face appears to waiting out something insufferable. This emoji can also be used to communicate reckless or semi-unapologetic indulgent behavior: No, I did eat your slice of cake. Of course I didn’t buy those expensive shoes. It’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission.
