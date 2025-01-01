Oh Is that I wink I see? Could this be a flirt or just a playful gesture? The winking face emoji, shows a smiley face emoji, winking. This emoji holds many layers. It generally gives off a flirtatious, quirky, or playful feel. It’s a popular emoji choice used to flirt, play, or, in some cases, may even come off as a bit suggestive. This emoji is used among friends, significant others, and family. Example: “Hey Shelly, I couldn’t take my eyes off you last night 😉”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.