Oh Is that I wink I see? Could this be a flirt or just a playful gesture? The winking face emoji, shows a smiley face emoji, winking. This emoji holds many layers. It generally gives off a flirtatious, quirky, or playful feel. It’s a popular emoji choice used to flirt, play, or, in some cases, may even come off as a bit suggestive. This emoji is used among friends, significant others, and family. Example: “Hey Shelly, I couldn’t take my eyes off you last night 😉”

Keywords: face, wink, winking face

Codepoints: 1F609

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )